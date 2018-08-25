The O.T.: St. Joseph 28, Tri-County 7
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) - St. Joseph gets the win over Tri-County defeating the Rebels 28-7.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
