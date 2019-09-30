The rise of Felix Harper

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State doesn’t have your stereotypical quarterbacks, but they’re successful.

Noah Johnson stands at 6′, 195 lbs and was named the SWAC preseason offensive player of the year. He went down with an upper body injury against McNeese State in Week 3.

Enter redshirt junior Felix Harper, who’s listed at 5’11” 180 lbs.

“I feel like size doesn’t matter it’s all about how hard you work each and every day, the time you put in,” said Harper. “I’ve been playing since I was a kid. So, the work ethic that we have, me and Noah, it’s very good and it translates to the field.”

“Both of those young men have big hearts and that’s what it takes to play that position,” said head coach Fred McNair. “You got to have a big heart, you have to be tough, you have to have a good mindset.”

Harper accounted for 396 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Braves win over Mississippi Valley — tack on another 280 yards passing, 2 scores, and a rushing TD in Alcorn’s defeat over Prairie View A&M.

“Man we always knew he could do it, he’s just been waiting on his opportunity,” said WR LeCharles Pringle. “Since our freshman year, we can in together, roommates our freshman year. We always talked about we’re going to do this one day.That day has came.”

“I think right now Felix is riding on a really good high right now,” McNair said. “He’s done a really good job these last two ball games, running that offense the way it should be ran and putting points up. You can’t ask for anything better than he’s doing right now.”

The Braves had 549 yards of total offense against Valley with Harper at the helm. And, Johnson is the most supportive of Harper and this offense on the sidelines and in practice.

“Noah is a great teammate,” Pringle said. “Even though he’s hurt, he still talks to us about the defense, what we we need to do and what we did wrong, full support.”

The Braves travel to take on Alabama State Saturday.