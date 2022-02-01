JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina beginning Tuesday, February 15. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

A small selection of confirmed tour stops include:

Gresham Park Baseball Complex in Dekalb Co., GA for the Morehouse College baseball season opener against Tuskegee University on February 20

Cherokee, NC with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for an event with local high school baseball and softball teams on March 12

Braves Country Battles Championship Tournament in Alpharetta, GA on July 9

Gwinnett Braves, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets

For more information or to pre-register for select stops, click here.