JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Brookhaven police are working to find two suspects accused in a crime spree. The two men started their criminal acts in Jackson where they took a woman’s car. Still shaken about what happened, the lady spoke with 12 News Gary Burton but wanted to remain unidentified. She says she’s speaking out in hopes that these people will get caught.

Arriving home from work Thursday night she heard footsteps approaching her car. Moments later, she says two men had two guns pointed at her head. The men told her to get out the car, give them her keys and her phone.