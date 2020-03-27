Alcorn State football coaches record teaching videos for players

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Football teams across the country are finding ways to have a spring season with the student athletes at home.

Down in Lorman, Alcorn State coaches are filming themselves breaking down new plays to send to players.

“I think it’s a chance for us to let the kids know what we’re thinking without having a spring football season,” said head coach Fred McNair. “It kind of helps us out and reaching out to the young men and get them some football work as well as getting their classwork done, too.”

McNair said he’s hopeful the absence of spring ball won’t hurt his team this fall.

“Hopefully, the NCAA will come up with something that will give us a little edge, getting into camp a little early or doing something during the month of July — we can’t really do anything with the kids, but hopefully they’ll come up with some kind of bylaws on how we can get these kids early as far as us trying to reach out to them hands on as far as coaching wise. And, get them some material and get them some teaching stuff done that way.”