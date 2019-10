LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State remains undefeated in SWAC play after taking down Southern 27-13 in a SWAC Championship rematch.

Felix Harper went 19-of-26 for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns and another rushing score. RB De’Shawn Waller rushed for 83 yards and had a receiving touchdown.

Alcorn has an open date before traveling to Grambling State to take on the Tigers.