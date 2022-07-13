STARTKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University (MSU) Bulldog Athletics has partnered with the Student Association to provided MSU students the option to purchase an All-Sport Pass beginning Monday, August 15.

The All-Sport Pass will allow students admission to all ticketed home regular season MSU games across all sports at a discounted rate of just $150. In previous years, students were required to purchase tickets individually by sport.

The All-Sport Pass allows students admission to all MSU home events including:

Football

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Baseball

Any students who are officially enrolled in class at Mississippi State by Thursday, August 11 may log in to their student Dog Tag account at HailState.com/studenttickets to purchase the All-Sport Pass beginning Monday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m.