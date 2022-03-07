JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss center Shakira Austin and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar received the Peggie Gillom and Bailey Howell trophies, respectively, during an awards presentation at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Monday. The awards, voted on by the media, are given to the state’s top men’s and women’s college basketball players. Other finalists included Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes, Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams-Holiday, Southern Miss’ Tyler Stevenson and Ole Miss’ Jarkel Joiner. Hear from the winners and their coaches in the video above!