Bailey Gibson Named ECCC Cheer Coach

Former Ole Miss Rebel Cheerleader Bailey Gibson is the new East Central Community College Cheerleader Coach, tasked with leading the Warrior Cheer Team’s transition to competitive cheer. (EC Photo)

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur announced Bailey Swearingen Gibson will be the new cheerleader coach. She began her couching duties with the cheerleading team after the completion of 2021 football season.

Gibson is no stranger to the Warriors. She served as the college’s Warrior Wellness Coordinator since August 2020.

Gibson is an Meridian native and graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School. After graduation, she continued her academic and cheerleading career at the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of the Rebel Coed Cheer Team for three years.

“I’m thrilled to be asked to take over leadership of the ECCC Warrior Cheer Team. The Cheer Team at East Central has a long history of supporting our student-athletes, bringing energy and enthusiasm to Warrior fans, and being important members of the campus and greater community. We want our cheerleaders to be held to a higher standard as they represent the college publicly at many times during the academic year,” said Gibson.

Tryouts for the 2022-23 team will be held April 2 in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus. A Spring Clinic is scheduled for February 27, and a Pre-Tryout Clinic is set for March 27. Information on tryouts and clinics, can be found on the ECCC Cheer link at www.ecccathletics.com/CheerTryouts.