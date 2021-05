SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Brent McAlpin found an old Model T school bus his grandmother once rod when she was a kid, and he wants to refurbish it. The bus hasn't run in more than 90 years and has been housed in a shed in Simpson County since the 1930s.

McAlpin's quest started back in the winter. It was a pleasant day somewhere out east of Magee. Now, to me, the old school bus with a homemade wooden bus body on a stock Model T frame was just this side of a bucket of rust, but McAlpin saw a family tie back to his grandmother, and one of his high school teachers, Kirk Hill, saw a challenge.