JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Belhaven University has hired a new baseball coach.

Andrew Gipson is taking over the Blazers program next season.

Below is info sent out by the university about the hiring:

Andrew Gipson has been named the eighth Head Baseball Coach in program history as announced by Belhaven Director of Athletics Scott Little on Tuesday.

“I am excited to welcome Andrew back to campus as our Head Baseball Coach. As a former Belhaven baseball player and assistant coach, he knows us well,” said Little. “Our student-athletes will enjoy playing for him as his drive, knowledge of the game, and commitment to Belhaven’s university mission fuel our pursuit of championships.”

A native of Oneonta, Alabama, Gipson is a 2011 graduate of Belhaven University and played for the Blazers for four seasons where he was a part of three Conference championships, four NAIA Regional/Opening Round tournaments, and one NAIA World Series appearance.

“I’d like to thank Scott Little and Dr. Parrott for entrusting me to lead this baseball program. A lot of thought and time went into this process, and I’m grateful that God kept the doors open for us to see this through,” said Gipson. “Brittany and I are excited to raise our family in the Blazers’ community. This is an extremely special place to me. Having spent time here as both a player and coach, I know that the expectations are high. We are going to assemble a roster year in and year out that will compete for championships. Our goal is to make Belhaven the household name of Division III baseball.”

Gipson most recently served as the Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the NCAA Division I program Southeastern Louisiana University in 2022, part of a seven-year tenure with the Lions’ program. Gipson held various roles within the SLU coaching staff including serving as the Lions’ Pitching Coach in 2021 and Assistant Baseball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator from 2015-18.

Prior to joining the staff at Southeastern Louisiana, Gipson spent three years on the coaching staff at Belhaven directly following his playing career. Gipson spent the 2014 season as the Assistant Coach under legendary Blazers’ Head Coach Hill Denson after serving as a Graduate Assistant Coach in 2013 and Student Assistant Coach in 2012.

Gipson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Belhaven in 2011 with degrees in psychology and sports administration.

