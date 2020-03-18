Belhaven softball reacts to season ending

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In the Capital City, teams like Belhaven Softball are still processing the harsh reality that their season is over.

Belhaven had made 7 national tournament appearance in 9 years, under the NAIA and NCCAA. The Blazers had been in a 4 year transition period from NAIA to DIII, prohibiting them from competing in the NCAA postseason. This was the first season they would’ve been allowed to participate.

Head coach Kevin Griffin has been at the helm for 10 seasons and he said this was the team that could’ve won it all.

“We kind of had a feeling that things were going to get suspended and that’s kind of what we were planning for,” said Griffin. “And then after we played our last game on Friday, we got the word that our whole season was being canceled completely per conference policy. So, that was kind of tough, probably the toughest conversation I’ve had to have with my team, especially in the 10 years that I’ve been at Belhaven.”