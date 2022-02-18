JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is one of nine member institutions of USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) that have officially formed as a new Division III athletic conference. The new conference was approved by the NCAA.

The Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) will include Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, Huntingdon College, LaGrange College, Maryville College, Piedmont University, and Wesleyan College.

“The creation of the Collegiate Conference of the South provides an ideal grouping of schools who all share our similar characteristics – private institutions, commitment to prioritizing academics, and balanced quality athletic programs,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “I’ve especially been impressed with the outlook of this wonderful group of member presidents who have a deep commitment to assuring a high quality athletic and academic experience for our student athletes.”

The new CCS was officially incorporated in the State of Georgia on January 12, 2022, and application materials for conference membership were officially approved on Thursday, February 17 by the NCAA Division III Membership Committee.

Belhaven University’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Little stated, “The launch of the Collegiate Conference of the South provides an even more refined geographic footprint and allows our student athletes additional competitive opportunities with non-conference opponents. We are excited to see this dream become reality.”

The CCS plans to officially begin full-time operations in summer 2022 and compete in 14 championship sports beginning in fall 2022.