GERMANTOWN, Miss. – Mississippi is home to one of the best high school football players in the nation.

Germantown’s Branson Robinson holds a bunch of accolades including being named the number 1 player in the state for the 2022 class.

He plans on comitting to college on July 22nd, a very special but sad date for him.

July 22nd, is his uncle’s birthday.

Robinson’s uncle passed away recently, so the star running back wanted to honor him with signing on that date.