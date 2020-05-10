Canton standout Damien Lewis gets creative to prepare for training camp

BATON ROUGE, Miss. (WVLA) — How does one stay ready for training camp with coronavirus shutting down all gyms?

Canton and LSU standout Damien Lewis, and Seattle Seahawks third round draft pick has had to get creative.

“I just try to stay healthy and come out here on LSU’s facility and get some conditioning in, “said Lewis. “I got bands and do my workout bands…been trying to do a couple sit ups but I cant pull myself up you know…just flipping tires little stuff just anything to stay active.”

The biggest thing he and many other athletes are missing is weight lifting.

“Right over there I had to flip those logs over there me and cushenberry we would start there every Saturday to pick those logs up knowing that we don’t have a bench and so we had to flip the logs up and just throw them over and see how its going to work and really it turned out pretty well.”

Training mentally is also a key emphasis for Lewis, studying the playbook before hopefully reporting in July.