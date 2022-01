NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The junior varsity and varsity basketball games for Cathedral High School have been postponed from Tuesday, January 11 to Saturday, January 22 because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Natchez Democrat reported Cathedral High School was scheduled to host Central Hinds Academy.

Cathedra’s junior varsity and varsity teams are scheduled to host Adams County Christian School on Friday, January 14.