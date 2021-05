FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Prep baseball team defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy Wednesday night 3-0 to win the first game of the MAIS 5A State Championship series. Ole Miss signee Riley Maddox tossed a complete game one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Magnolia Heights dominated Hartfield Academy 11-1 in the MAIS 4A State Championship series game opener. That made for the Hawks’ first loss in 35 games.

Both series will continue Thursday evening.