You may know Jeremy Harrell as a WJTV News Anchor and Reporter.

But did you also know he is a Mississippi high school graduate with 14 years of basketball coaching experience, 12 of which were at Tylertown High School as head coach of the boys and girls varsity teams at the same time.

Harrell’s teams have won 12 District Championships, and he has coached to approximately 500 wins in his career. He is also a 10-time Coach of the Year.

Jeremy joins Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein for a new segment: Coach’s Clipboard!

He picks out his favorite high school basketball highlight of the week and helps us see what worked well and what could be improved during the play from a coach’s perspective.