Cohen: “We will find a great leader for this program”

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is searching for a new women’s basketball coach after Vic Schaefer left for the University of Texas.

The following is a statement from Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen on the Bulldogs’ head women’s basketball coach position:

“Earlier today, I met with our young women and informed them that a national search for our next head women’s basketball coach is underway.

I shared with the team that we will be thoughtful and thorough during the process, and that I am confident we will find a great leader for this program. We are looking for a relentless recruiter, someone who understands our deep meaning of family, someone who understands the Mississippi State culture, and a hungry competitor with an elite work ethic. We want someone who knows the game inside and out and has an innovative skill set.

Mississippi State is a special place that is incredibly attractive because of our student-athletes, because of our community, and because of our success. I have no doubt that we will identify someone who will guide us on our continued path to competing at an elite level on the court, in the classroom and in the community, alongside the most devoted fans in college basketball.

I could not be more proud of our young women’s dedication, energy and passion for each other and the Bulldog Family. They are the reason that so many coaches have an interest in this position. We are excited for the next chapter of Mississippi State women’s basketball.”