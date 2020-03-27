Coronavirus cancels Mississippi 7-on-7 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been a tough couple of weeks around the world after the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in sports. But, some teams are trying to stay positive.

Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers 7-on-7 travel football team is also sitting at home like the rest of us.

The former Brandon Bulldog and New Orleans Saints linebacker said during these times he’s been in constant contact with his coaches and players on ways to stay in shape while social distancing. But, most importantly, Davis said he continuing to deliver words of encouragement to his players.

“Number one is to reach out to our staff. I’ve talked to our staff since the postponement just sending them encouragement, encouraging them to stay in touch with the guys and realizing our responsibility to them but also reached out to the guys as well and talked to them about this time is different. I let them know this is unique situation, so you have to treat it as such. And encouraging them, hey make sure you’re still working out, make sure you’re still doing push-ups and jogging and doing what you can, but as get caught up on your school work and making the most of this time to get your school work done.”