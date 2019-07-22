Dak Prescott returns to Starkville for 3rd annual youth football camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State legend and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned to Starkville over the weekend to host his 3rd annual youth football camp.
The camp gives boys and girls the chance to get hands on training from the Bulldog great as well as coaching from many other football minds.
Participants received a camp tee shirt, a souvenir autograph, and team photo with Prescott.
He said he feels it’s only right that he comes back to share the love the community gives him.