CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University Director of Athletics Mike Kinnison announced a five-year, $10 million athletic campaign to raise funds for student-athlete scholarships and academic support, facility enhancements, and staff supplements, as well as program additions.

“Statesmen and Lady Statesmen Athletics are an effective part of DSU’s academic mission. Our programs can unify alumni involvement and support, afford national recognition, promote recruitment, and offer a shared sense of pride among the Delta State family. The University’s athletic program must build for national prominence,” he said.

The athletic campaign committee has already raised more than $500,000.

Kinnison believes that building a multipurpose turf indoor practice facility will provide a competitive edge for athletes and coaches in all sports.

“Our Athletic Department is at a point of needed growth. We need to add sports to be more competitive in our conference, to enhance enrollment, and to create balance within our offerings for women. Optimal sports to add would be women’s volleyball and golf. These would require reoccurring funds to sustain the programs and provide the best chance for success,” he said.