JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University quarterback Patrick Shegog has been named the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy winner.

The award, which was presented on Tuesday evening at the Country Club of Jackson, recognizes the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi.

Shegog led the Statesmen to a 10-2 overall record and into the playoffs where DSU fell to Valdosta State 38-31 this past Saturday. Shegog completed more than 62% of his passes, threw 32 touchdowns and ran for 12 more. He attempted 300 passes and only threw two interceptions.

Shegog is a graduate student from Batesville, Mississippi, and South Panola High School. Previous winners from Delta State to take home the top player trophy were Tregnal Thomas in the first year of the award (1996) and Josh Bright four seasons later (2000).

The top three finalist for this year’s award were Shegog, last year’s recipient Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss and Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson.