MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – The NBA playoffs are underway this weekend, and a Mississippi high school basketball alum is at the center of all the action.

Years before Devin Booker became a superstar shooting guard for the Phoenix Sun, he starred for the Moss Point Tigers!

In 2022, Booker has been a revelation for Phoenix, scoring 27 points per game to lead the Suns to the best record in the NBA, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Last year, Booker helped renovate two basketball courts in Moss Point. He said he’s still connected to the city and wants to be a role model for kids in the area.

NBA award ballots haven’t been released yet, but many media members have Booker placing in the top five for the Most Valuable Player award.

If Booker achieves that, he will become the first Mississippi high school player to ever be an MVP finalist.