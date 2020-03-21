Forest Hill standout trains for 2020 Olympics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One local standout is back in Jackson training with the hopes of qualifying for the Olympics.

But how will the Corona-virus affect the games in Tokyo?

Forest Hill standout Dante Brown won big at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship representing William Carey. The sophomore sprinter took home 1st place in the 60-meter and 200-meter races.

If you remember, Sports Zone 12 did caught up with Brown last summer after he was named the 7th fastest man at the USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championship.

Now, he’s training to qualify for the Olympics, despite having to do it here in Jackson because the Corona-virus has put a halt to sports around the world.

“I’ve been trying to not think about that, but I would really be hurt because not only do we train — we don’t just train for 4 years, people train their whole lives to make it here,” said Brown. “For them to push it back another four years possibly, I would really be devasted because I’ve been working so hard to get here and when you finally get a chance you don’t want to wait because next year is not promised, four years is not promised. So, you just want to embrace it and do itall now. But I’m just leaving it all in God’s hands.”

“Actually when I got the email I was at the mall. And they sent me the email and 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock and when I checked my phone — I usually don’t check my email — I said, ‘Dante, just look at this email.’ When I got the email I was in shock and I left instantly.”

“Once I got the email, nothing really changed because I always worked hard. But, now I really have to turn it up just one more notch because it’s very serious and I know it’s fast guys all over the country. So, in order for me to make it, I have to just step up my game just a little bit more because I know they’re working hard just like I’m working hard.”

As of now, Japanese officials have announced the Olympic games will not be postponed. But, Friday USA Swimming called on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for one year.