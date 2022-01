GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Former NFL wide receiver Damion Willis was named the wide receiver coach at Holmes Community College, according to Breezy News.

During his NFL career, Willis played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jackson Jaguars, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He graduated from Southeast Lauderdale, before playing at East Mississippi Community College and Troy University.