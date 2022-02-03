JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson Prep announced Doug Goodwin was selected to be the school’s next Head Varsity Football Coach.

The former Auburn University defensive back was named the Alabama Football Coaches Association State Coach of the Year in 2008, and he was elected to the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He has spent the last seven years in various coaching positions with Auburn University and the University of Mississippi.

“Jackson Prep has a championship tradition with a passionate, devoted fan base. I am honored and excited to be a part of it. I look forward to meeting the parents, players, and coaches as we prepare for the upcoming season,” said Goodwin.

He began his tenure as Varsity Head Football Coach on February 2 and will lead the off-season workout program and spring football practice.