NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Has the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit narrowed his list of prospective schools?

Some say he has, but that’s bad info according toz Arch Manning’s head football coach.

Isidore Newman School’s Nelson Stewart visited WGNO’s Sports Zone last week and told Ed Daniels no decision has been made and the field is still quite open.

“He really is open,” said Stewart of the 17-year-old, soon-to-be senior. “His father came out with a statement basically saying a lot of that is just speculation.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Manning is currently playing in the LHSAA playoffs as a forward on the Greenies basketball team, and will soon turn his attention back to football toward spring training.

“When you talk about all the schools whether it be Georgia, Texas or all of them, the staffs are always expanding,” said Stewart. “All parts of the programs are always expanding, so I think when he’s ready.

“I don’t think there is any sort of timeline right now.”

Manning, who hails from football royalty in New Orleans as the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, nephew to both Peyton and Eli Manning, and son of Cooper Manning, is currently ranked atop the Class of 2023 recruiting boards on ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports websites.

Last summer Manning officially visited Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, and reportedly made an unofficial visit to LSU.

He told WGNO Sports last summer, “I’m taking it slow, real laid back. I’m just glad I can be here.”

When asked by Daniels if he found all the hoopla surrounding his recruiting a bit embarrassing, Manning said, “I think the attention is a little bit much sometimes, I wouldn’t say embarrassed, but I don’t know if I like it.”