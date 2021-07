JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Jackson are working to find the man who robbed a bank in the capital city last week. The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on N. State Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 9.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the teller and handed the teller a demand note. On the note, the man demanded money and stated he had a gun and wasn't afraid to use it.