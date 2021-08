MONDAY: Tropical Storm Fred is now moving north toward the Florida Panhandle this morning, but we are west of the storm with no impacts expected. It is still partly to mostly cloudy this morning with humid and mild temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see some breaks of sunshine today, but there will also be the chance for some spotty showers or storms by midday and the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s, but will actually be below normal for mid August.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.