Konnor Griffin has committed to LSU.

The outfielder and infielder is ranked as the top-recruit in the country for the Class of 2024.

The Jackson Prep junior reclassified from the Class of 2025 earlier this year. He was also the top-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025 at the time.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us why Griffin says LSU is the right choice for him.