JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State women’s basketball team is poised for a big season in the SWAC with several returning playmakers and some very talented newcomers.

One of those newcomers – Ameshya Williams. She’s a five-star transfer from Mississippi State. And she’ll get to face her former team when the Bulldogs come to Jackson November 21st.

In the video above – head coach Tomekia Reed discusses how she secured a home game with Mississippi State.