by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:12 AM CST
Updated: Jan 14, 2023 / 08:08 AM CST
Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine has again been named Mississippi Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Laurendine also earned the honor for the 2021-22 season.
She is committed to play college volleyball at Auburn.
