Jerry Jones on Prescott’s contract: “It’s not an issue”

OXNARD, Calif. (WJTV) — Dak Prescott is looking a mega deal contract by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas reportedly offered Prescott $30 million a year, but the former Mississippi State standout declined– demanding $40 million.

Here’s Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones on the matter he says isn’t an issue.

“I think that we’re in great shape, Jones said. “Obviously we’re proud of the all the work we’re getting in and it’s not an issue. His contract is to play in a frame of mind what we’re going to be doing this year. It’s not an issue at all. It has no bearing, as I see it, is something that is more about the future.”

The fourth-round pick signed a four-year contract in 2016, worth just $2.7 million total.