TUESDAY: There are already a few spotty showers out there this morning, with cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Rain chances are isolated before lunchtime, with a little higher coverage of a few storms for later this evening. There is a low LEVEL 1 MARGINAL severe risk for south Mississippi today, mainly for gusty winds or a brief spin-up. Timing for storms will be from 3 PM until 11 PM. In addition to spotty storms today will be record warmth. A high temperature of 80° in Jackson would break the old record of 77° from 2015.

WEDNESDAY: *Weather Aware Day* A cold front will approach from the northwest tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of this front a few discrete storms or supercells could develop, mainly from 2 PM until 9 PM. If those more discrete storms do develop, some could feature damaging winds or a possible tornado. Widespread severe weather is not expected, as the bulk of the storm activity is likely to be late Wednesday into early Thursday to our north, but a few hours' change in the timing of the front could be the difference between just a stray severe storm, and more numerous storms. Continued warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70%.