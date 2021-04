RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Many trucking companies are looking for applicants because of a nationwide shortage. President and CEO of KLLM Transportation Jim Richards said the coronavirus pandemic has affected both national and local trucking businesses.

"A driver shortage is nothing new to us, however, I will tell you-- especially in the last four weeks with the stimulus checks going out-- we have seen a number of applicants applying for truck driving jobs to be very very low," said Richards.