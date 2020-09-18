JSU Women’s Basketball Kicks off Conditioning

The Jackson State women’s basketball team kicked off conditioning this week. SWAC Coach of the Year Tomekia Reed was excited to get back working with her team again after several months off.

“At home I was a little nervous whether or not they were working out,” said Reed. “But when they came back they came back with a real mindset that they’re going to be good so they came and started working really hard for me.”

Without knowing the official start date of the season yet, Coach Reed plans to make defense the focus of practice over the next few weeks.

“We are starting two months behind where we normally start so right now we’re really focusing on defense. We’re asking our girls to really dig in and just be bold defensively. Defense is something that you can teach and it comes from the heart, but offense is a skill and it takes more work to teach but I think if we can get the girls going defensively we’ll be right where we need to be.”

SWAC defensive player of the year Ameshya Williams has a solid chance at being named an All- American this year.

“I would be representing back home and I don’t believe anyone from Gulfport Mississippi is an All-American so it would be amazing to be an All-American,” said Williams.

Williams plans to help lead her team to the NCAA tournament this season, an opportunity the SWAC regular season champions fell short of due to the Covid-19 pandemic last spring.