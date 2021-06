JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Long-time realtor Marla Toman rents out properties of her own and manages others in Jackson and Natchez using Airbnb. When you work with properties online, you have to be aware of fake guests looking to book or other red flags you may come across every day.

"Airbnb, I have to say does a good job in helping vet. When someone books through Airbnb, they have a score, or they have a rating, or they have none. And let's just say if they have five stars and multiple reviews, they can book instantly," said Toman.