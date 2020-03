JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ledarius Woods was named a finalist for the 2020 Bailey Howell trophy, the first finalist to be named from Tougaloo College.

The C Spire Howell Trophy is symbolic of being the best men’s basketball player in Mississippi.

The Tunica, MS native holds the top scoring average in the state at 21.0 ppg for the 22-5 the 12th ranked Bulldogs.

Tougaloo is preparing for the NAIA DI tournament, first round begins March 18.