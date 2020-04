With all gyms and fitness centers being closed, it can be tough to still get the exercise you’re looking for. Fortunately, instructors in the Jackson area are using technology to ensure their clients are still able to continue working with them.

D1 Training in Madison has developed their own app, called Train Heroic. General Manager Mike Espy emphasized the app's priority to hold athletes accountable. "They can access it and we can give them their work outs and they can do it from home," he said. "We can monitor if they completed the app. We put in videos and we also do Zoom work outs where we are actually working out in front of the clients. They can see us and we can see them."