JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - When the two planes crashed into the World Trade Center buildings on Sept. 11, it was clear America was under attack. The horrific event changed airport security forever and led to the creation of what we know now as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA was created in 2002 to oversee security on all forms of transportation. In 2003, it became a part of the Department of Homeland Security.