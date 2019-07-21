Malcolm Butler holds fifth annual camp

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – When you hear the name Malcolm Butler, there’s one moment that comes to everyone’s minds.



With one minute left in Super Bowl 49, Butler jumped a poorly called slant on the four yard line, ending the game.



But that was almost five years ago.Now butler is entering year two with the Tennessee Titans.



He may be etched in history for that one play, but butler is doing more than just winning super bowls, he’s changing lives.



Butler held his 5th annual football camp in Vicksburg today. In the town where he grew up, butler is now giving back to his community in of the best ways he knows how.

“It’s always great to give back,” said Butler. “When I was a younger child, I always wanted to meet an NFL player or NBA player and, you know, I never had the opportunity to. But you know, with my hard work and dedication, I’m able to provide it to the city of Vicksburg and the youths so I’m going to continue representing the best way I can.”



Butler will join the Titans next week for the start of training camp as they prepare for the 2019 NFL season.