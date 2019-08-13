Marcus Dupree surprises MRA student who lost father

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — One Madison-Ridgeland Academy student’s day was made Tuesday afternoon.

On the first day of school Michael McCrory was asked what famous person he would want to eat lunch with and why.

He said Marcus Dupree.

Michael lost his father 3 years ago. And Tuesday, Dupree was overjoyed to make his dream a reality.

“His father had a stroke three years ago and so, he didn’t have his dad to kind of give him all the football point of views like he wanted,” said Michael’s mom, Michelle Lively McCrory. “So, I think that’s another reason he looks up to Marcus because he was a big fan. He thinks ‘oh my goodness, if Marcus Dupree can give me some pointers then I’m going to be great at football.”

“Well it’s about helping all kids out,” Dupree said. “That’s our next generation and if we can inspire him — he did lose his father – so, if I can come and help him get over that hump by being in his presence and eat lunch with him and make him not so much think about his father but just be that light may lead him down the right path.”