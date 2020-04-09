MBA president reacts to closing the gym’s doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Tate Reeves recently issued a shelter-in-place order that ultimately closed down some of the most important places for local athletes in Mississippi.

One being the MBA, Mississippi Basketball and Athletics, the birth place to many basketball careers in the Jackson area.

Sports Zone 12 caught up with owner and president, Jeff Lewis, on what the non-profit means to athletes and kids in the community.

He said it wasn’t easy closing the doors.

“We’re youth, we’re youth driven,” Lewis said. “This is like a second home to them. I talked to one of the little boys today, he said, ‘Mr. Jeff what are we going to do?’ I said we’re going to be alright, we’re going to be alright. Just hang tight, just do what we’re supposed to do and at the end we’re going to bounce back and we’re going to be stronger.”

Lewis said the MBA will open back as soon as the shelter-in-place order is lifted.