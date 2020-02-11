Severe Weather Tools

MBB: Jackson State 67, Southern 51

The Sports Zone
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State stymies Southern 67-51, moves to 4th in conference.

Jackson State was led by it’s top two scorers, Tristan Jarrett and Roland Griffin as they nearly eclipsed 20+ points for the second game in a row. 

Jarrett led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting, while Griffin was 4-of-10 and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line to end the night with 18 points. 

Griffin finished tied for a team-high seven rebounds along with Jayveous McKinnis who tallied seven boards and three points. 

