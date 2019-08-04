Meet the 2019 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

The 2019 class will be inducted Saturday night at the Jackson Convention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Saturday six extraordinary people will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The group includes former Mississippi State head football coach Rockey Felker, Jackson Prep head coach Ricky Black, amateur golf standout Cissye Gallagher, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wilbert Montgomery, 13-year MLB pitcher Roy Oswalt, and former Ole Miss lineman Richard ‘Possum’ Price.

They have different backgrounds and different stories, but all say they’re humbled by this honor. Take a look!

