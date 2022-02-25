“February Madness” was in full effect across the state of Mississippi Friday night as several teams tried to punch a ticket to the Final Four at the Mississippi Coliseum next week. In the video above check out highlights from Clinton-Horn Lake and West Lincoln-Velma Jackson. Final scores are listed below!

Harrison Central 69, Pascagoula 34

Gulfport 37, Meridian 73

Horn Lake 44, Clinton 57

Germantown 62, Tupelo 54

West Jones 48, Wayne County 37

Neshoba Central 97, Vicksburg 76

Canton 33, Columbus 58

Brookhaven 53, Laurel 44

Purvis 48, Pass Christian 62

JDC 42, Union 48

Newton 45, Lake 50

Bay Springs 47, Lumberton 51

Velma Jackson 47, West Lincoln 52

Franklin County 52, Tylerton 37



