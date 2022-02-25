“February Madness” was in full effect across the state of Mississippi Friday night as several teams tried to punch a ticket to the Final Four at the Mississippi Coliseum next week. In the video above check out highlights from Clinton-Horn Lake and West Lincoln-Velma Jackson. Final scores are listed below!
Harrison Central 69, Pascagoula 34
Gulfport 37, Meridian 73
Horn Lake 44, Clinton 57
Germantown 62, Tupelo 54
West Jones 48, Wayne County 37
Neshoba Central 97, Vicksburg 76
Canton 33, Columbus 58
Brookhaven 53, Laurel 44
Purvis 48, Pass Christian 62
JDC 42, Union 48
Newton 45, Lake 50
Bay Springs 47, Lumberton 51
Velma Jackson 47, West Lincoln 52
Franklin County 52, Tylerton 37