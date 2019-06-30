MiLB: Generals 7, Braves 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- It's not often you get to play for the same head coach in high school and college, but that's the reality for Jackson State senior Dontelius "Peanut" Ross.

The former Callaway High School standout reunited with head coach Wayne Brent when he transferred to Jackson State a couple years ago. Ross won multiple state championships for Brent, when he was the head coach at Callaway.