Minor League Baseball announces 2020 season will not happen

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced that there will not be a 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season would have marked the Mississippi Braves’ 16th season at Trustmark Park.

“I want to thank all of the great M-Braves fans for their tremendous patience and understanding during this unprecedented period in our nation’s history,” said M-Braves vice president & general manager Pete Laven. “When the pandemic began in March, all we could think about was how great it was going to be when we could welcome everyone back to Trustmark Park. While we are disappointed the reunion will not be in 2020, our philosophy hasn’t changed. Our staff eagerly awaits M-Braves baseball coming back in 2021 as a fun, safe place for the community to celebrate together again.”

