JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders will start playing in March at the Jackson Coliseum.

The game schedule is as follows:

March 26 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Cyclones (home)

April 2 – Mississippi Raiders vs. St. Charles Bandits (away)

April 9 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Las Vegas Kings (home)

April 16 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Las Vegas Kings (away)

April 23 – Mississippi Raiders vs. St. Charles Bandits (home)

April 30 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Cyclones (away)

May 7 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Cyclones (home)

May 14 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Las Vegas Kings (home)

May 21 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Las Vegas Kings (away)

June 4 – Mississippi Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Cyclones (away)

June 11 – Mississippi Raiders vs. St. Charles Bandits (home)

June 18 – Mississippi Raiders vs. St. Charles Bandits (away)

Click here to view the online schedule or to purchase season tickets.